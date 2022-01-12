Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Critical Comparison

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 1.19 N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 3.11 -$29.27 million $0.06 191.70

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02% Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89%

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

