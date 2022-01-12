Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of HDI traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.53. 14,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,841. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$25.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.94.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

