Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.03

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 2041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $788.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 68.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

