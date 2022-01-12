Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.33

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.33 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 35.93 ($0.49). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 35.70 ($0.48), with a volume of 7,781,510 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.48) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($71,670.97). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné purchased 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($137,405.78).

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

