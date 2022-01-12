HaloDAO (RNBW) Market Cap Reaches $373,300.33

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $373,300.33 and approximately $105.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00060919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.33 or 0.07562022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.93 or 1.00134780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

