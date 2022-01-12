Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 315 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 295 ($4.00) to GBX 315 ($4.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GKP. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.65) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 215.89 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £461.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 126.30 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 224.50 ($3.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.44.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

