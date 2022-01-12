Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 89 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,954.93.

MELI stock traded up $12.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,178.55. 19,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,253. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,001.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,303.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,546.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

