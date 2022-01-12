Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,686 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 220.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. 101,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,098,785. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

