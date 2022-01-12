Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 532 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.07.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

