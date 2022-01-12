Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.61. 26,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

