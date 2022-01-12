Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $263.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average is $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.