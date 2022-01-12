Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. 20,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $849.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

