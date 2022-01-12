Growth DeFi Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and $69,056.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $21.28 or 0.00048534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

