Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined over the past year.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $35.33 on Monday. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 88.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

