Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.38

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.38 and traded as low as $18.46. Gray Television shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,144 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

