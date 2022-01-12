Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Graco has increased its dividend by 41.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

GGG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

