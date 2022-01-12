Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Graco has increased its dividend by 41.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
GGG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.40. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
