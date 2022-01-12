Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Shares Down 0.3%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

