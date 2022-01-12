Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of GSHD opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 286.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

