GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$5.15 at Pi Financial

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.15 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$759.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

