Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

