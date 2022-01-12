Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Trading Down 10.2%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII)’s stock price traded down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59. 177,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 234,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

About Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII)

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

