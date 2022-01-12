GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after buying an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 142,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,598. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.