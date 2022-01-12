GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/6/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,710 ($23.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,580 ($21.45) to GBX 1,710 ($23.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/13/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/6/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($22.13) price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($20.90) to GBX 1,630 ($22.13). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/17/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of GSK traded up GBX 3.83 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,635.43 ($22.20). 10,133,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,151. The company has a market cap of £82.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,642.80 ($22.30). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.