Glassman Wealth Services Sells 19,951 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 496,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,314,117. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $15,620,865.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,644,465 shares of company stock valued at $111,485,482 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

