Glassman Wealth Services Has $50,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. 134,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,212. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

