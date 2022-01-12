Glassman Wealth Services Has $205,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.47. 946,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,009,727. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

