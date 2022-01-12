Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.54. 4,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

