Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SAP were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SAP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.54. 4,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.
SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.
SAP Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
