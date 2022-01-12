Glassman Wealth Services Buys 1,675 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8,375.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

