Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 84 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 129.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Okta were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $16,548,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $9.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,373. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.42. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

