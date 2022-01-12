Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.