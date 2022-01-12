Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gerdau by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 11.4% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 584,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.