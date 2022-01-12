Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

G opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.