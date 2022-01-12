General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 49,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,230. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

