Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 966 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

QCOM opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $207.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.