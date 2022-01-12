Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.