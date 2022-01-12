Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 333,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 848,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

