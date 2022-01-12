Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.