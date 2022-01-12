Gems Price Hits $0.0003 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Gems has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a market cap of $348,273.18 and $12,074.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00060736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars.

