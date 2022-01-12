Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $723.58

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.58 ($9.82) and traded as low as GBX 654 ($8.88). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 672 ($9.12), with a volume of 22,639 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 723.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 872.92. The stock has a market cap of £142.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Gear4music news, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.91), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($16,349,938.92).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

