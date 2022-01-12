GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.29 Million

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $334.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.19 million. GDS reported sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 34.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth about $8,767,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

