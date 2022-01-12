GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.60% from the stock’s previous close.

GBG has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.85) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.59) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.50 ($13.68).

Shares of LON:GBG opened at GBX 691.55 ($9.39) on Tuesday. GB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 671.50 ($9.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($13.30). The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 52.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 763.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other GB Group news, insider David A. Rasche purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,351.32). Also, insider Nick Brown purchased 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £97,741.32 ($132,674.52).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

