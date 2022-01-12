GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop stock opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.06. GameStop has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.