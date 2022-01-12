GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $45,038.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00061246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

