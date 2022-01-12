FY2022 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lowered by Analyst

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

SPWR opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.