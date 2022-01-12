FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -175.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

