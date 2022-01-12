FY2021 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Boosted by Analyst

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

