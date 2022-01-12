FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lemonade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will earn ($3.92) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.94). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.70. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after acquiring an additional 371,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,338,000 after buying an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 24.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $54,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.