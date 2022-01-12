FY2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

DFS opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

