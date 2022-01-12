FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Decreased by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million.

CHK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.89 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

