FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will earn $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $280,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.